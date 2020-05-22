Pakistan Army chief condoles loss of precious lives in tragic PIA plane crash

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday condoled the loss of precious lives in tragic PIA plane crash in Karachi, the military's media wing said.

Sharing grief of bereaved families in this difficult time, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a series of tweets, General Bajwa has directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue and relief efforts.

#COAS condoles loss of precious lives in tragic PIA plane crash. Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time. COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 22, 2020

The flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near populated area of Model Colony in Malir.

According to eyewitnesses the incident took place at 3:25 PM near the residential area, which is around four kilometers away from the airport. Reports in local media claimed that the incident happened due to engine failure.

Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters have flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts while Army's Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have cordoned the area for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.