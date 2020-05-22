Pilot's last call Karachi control tower & Videos of PIA plane crash

KARACHI - A PIA passenger plane, carrying more than 100 passengers, crashed in the vicinity of Karachi on Friday.

The aircraft crashed at the Jinnah Ground area near the Jinnah International Airport.

PIA Plane Crash Audio Recording



We Have Lost Engine Last Words From PILOT. So Sad to hear May Give him Hight Rank in paradise.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/ulFv09jfVY — Hamid Mandokhail (@HamidMandokhail) May 22, 2020

Condolences and prayers for our Pakistani brothers and sisters who suffered a terrible #planecrash in Karachi pic.twitter.com/EWmXE47Eq1 — Nihat Kerem A. (@oart7218) May 22, 2020

PIA A320 bounded from Lahore to Karachi reg No. AP-BLD (Alpha Papa-Bravo Lima Delta) has been crashed due to landing gear failure near Karachi Airport #PIACrash #planecrash #PK8303 pic.twitter.com/7wj5ZCWDA9 — Asif Ansari (@AsifAnsri0369) May 22, 2020

Tragic 😩

PIA flight PK-8303 crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport causing damage to several households. ✈️ 🚨 #BreakingNews #planecrash pic.twitter.com/zvU8MF52Zw — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) May 22, 2020

PIA CEO on #planecrash in Karachi. May Allah give peace to the affectees Ameen.pic.twitter.com/cJjBXd29mU — Defence iR (@DefenceIr) May 22, 2020

A young kid being rescued out of the #PlaneCrash site by Pakistan Rangers Sindh Troops 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Allah karam!

Hope and prayers for safety of others too 🙏🏼🙏🏼

Army QRF and Pak Rangers Sindh troops had immediately reached for relief/rescue alongside civil admin #planecrash pic.twitter.com/RAikN3zGcH — Rida Hussain (@AraySunno) May 22, 2020

Deeply saddened. Some of them might be travelling to celebrate eid with their loved ones. Prayers for the affeced families. #planecrash #PK8303#PIA_Plane_Crashed https://t.co/VNdPt0ciZ0 — Zainab Naeem (@ZainabNaeem7) May 22, 2020