Pilot's last call Karachi control tower & Videos of PIA plane crash
KARACHI - A PIA passenger plane, carrying more than 100 passengers, crashed in the vicinity of Karachi on Friday.
The aircraft crashed at the Jinnah Ground area near the Jinnah International Airport.
PIA Plane Crash Audio Recording— Hamid Mandokhail (@HamidMandokhail) May 22, 2020
We Have Lost Engine Last Words From PILOT. So Sad to hear May Give him Hight Rank in paradise.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/ulFv09jfVY
CCTV footage of PIA Plane crash in Karachi.#PlaneCrash #Karachi #PIACrash pic.twitter.com/VAibRWi3s4— The Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) May 22, 2020
Condolences and prayers for our Pakistani brothers and sisters who suffered a terrible #planecrash in Karachi pic.twitter.com/EWmXE47Eq1— Nihat Kerem A. (@oart7218) May 22, 2020
PIA A320 bounded from Lahore to Karachi reg No. AP-BLD (Alpha Papa-Bravo Lima Delta) has been crashed due to landing gear failure near Karachi Airport #PIACrash #planecrash #PK8303 pic.twitter.com/7wj5ZCWDA9— Asif Ansari (@AsifAnsri0369) May 22, 2020
Tragic 😩— Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) May 22, 2020
PIA flight PK-8303 crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport causing damage to several households. ✈️ 🚨 #BreakingNews #planecrash pic.twitter.com/zvU8MF52Zw
PIA CEO on #planecrash in Karachi. May Allah give peace to the affectees Ameen.pic.twitter.com/cJjBXd29mU— Defence iR (@DefenceIr) May 22, 2020
A young kid being rescued out of the #PlaneCrash site by Pakistan Rangers Sindh Troops 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Rida Hussain (@AraySunno) May 22, 2020
Allah karam!
Hope and prayers for safety of others too 🙏🏼🙏🏼
Army QRF and Pak Rangers Sindh troops had immediately reached for relief/rescue alongside civil admin #planecrash pic.twitter.com/RAikN3zGcH
Deeply saddened. Some of them might be travelling to celebrate eid with their loved ones. Prayers for the affeced families. #planecrash #PK8303#PIA_Plane_Crashed https://t.co/VNdPt0ciZ0— Zainab Naeem (@ZainabNaeem7) May 22, 2020
PIA plane with 99 onboard crashes near Karachi ... 03:20 PM | 22 May, 2020
KARACHI – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane has crashed near the Jinnah International ...
