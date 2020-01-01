Sanaullah Abbasi appointed as new KP police chief
Web Desk
06:09 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
Sanaullah Abbasi appointed as new KP police chief
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Sanaullah Abbasi as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The federal government has issued a notification naming Abbasi as the new IG of the province. He is going to replace Dr Naeem Khan, who was appointed as IG KP in February 2019. 

Local media citing sources claimed that the decision was removing the previous IG was taken after the premier expressed "dissatisfaction" with his performance.

Abbasi is currently serving as the Gilgit Baltistan police chief. He had also headed Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh Police.

More From This Category
Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in ...
09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
US resumes military training program for Pakistan
09:22 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol ...
08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
KP govt announces major reshuffle in provincial ...
04:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL ...
04:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Interior Ministry rejects reports of attack on ...
10:38 AM | 4 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr