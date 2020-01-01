Amendments in NAB laws long-lasting demand of opposition parties: Chaudhry Fawad

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and TechnologyChaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that amendment in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws was the long-lasting demand of the Opposition but now they were criticising the government over it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Opposition's was hue and cry regarding the NAB Ordinance is just for political point-scoring.

The minister said there was a big vacuum between the government and the Opposition which should be filed for larger interest of the country, adding both the sides should have to support each other and sit together for bringing amendments in accountability laws.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would come back at the time when he sees softness in the country's atmosphere and circumstances in his favour.