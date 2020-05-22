'Shocked' PM Imran orders immediate inquiry into PIA plane crash

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said an immediate inquiry will be instituted into the tragic PIA plane crash in Karachi on Friday.

"Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash," the prime minister said in a tweet, following the crash.

He added that he was in "in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now."

Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2020

The PM also conveyed his prayers and condolences to families of the deceased.

The flight PK-303 from Lahore, carrying nearly 100 people, was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near populated area of Model Colony in Malir.

According to eyewitnesses the incident took place at 3:25 PM near the residential area, which is around four kilometers away from the airport. Reports in local media claimed that the incident happened due to engine failure.