List of passengers on PIA's PK-8303 flight that crashed in Karachi
04:54 PM | 22 May, 2020
KARACHI - A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus with over 90 passengers and crew on board on Friday crashed in residential area o Model Colony near Jinnah international airport Karachi.
PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the crash, adding that there were 90 passengers and 8 crew members in PK8303 flight going to Karachi from Lahore.
Following is the list of passengers on ill-fated flight;
