List of passengers on PIA's PK-8303 flight that crashed in Karachi

04:54 PM | 22 May, 2020
List of passengers on PIA's PK-8303 flight that crashed in Karachi
Share

KARACHI - A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus with over 90 passengers and crew on board on Friday crashed in residential area o Model Colony near Jinnah international airport Karachi.

PIA plane with 99 onboard crashes near Karachi ... 03:20 PM | 22 May, 2020

KARACHI – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane has crashed near the Jinnah International ...

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the crash, adding that there were 90 passengers and 8 crew members in PK8303 flight going to Karachi from Lahore.

Following is the list of passengers on ill-fated flight;

More From This Category
Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul Fitr 2020 with ...
09:07 AM | 24 May, 2020
PM Imran for celebrating Eid in different manner ...
01:09 AM | 24 May, 2020
51 stranded Pakistanis leaves Cairo for Islamabad
10:16 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 on Sunday
10:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
Pakistan announces Rs1 million compensation for ...
05:03 PM | 23 May, 2020
97 passengers including three children, 26 women ...
04:50 PM | 23 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr