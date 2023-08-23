The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education FBISE has announced the results of HSSC-I and II exams 2023 today (Wednesday).

The Higher Secondary School Certificate candidates can check the results here at https://www.fbise.edu.pk/

FBISE HSSC Part 1 Result 2023

How to check HSSC Part 1 Result 2023 through SMS?

The results will be available on the FBISE website and will also be available through SMS unified code 5050. The candidates will be required to send SMS in the following format; FB(roll number).

FBISE Inter Result Date and Time

The federal board made the announcement on its social media platforms, stating that the results will be available to students at 10:30 am.

It said Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi will be chief guest at the ceremony regarding the announcement of the results.