Currency Rates in Pakistan Today: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal Update 14 July 2025

By News Desk
8:58 am | Jul 14, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market saw tweaks across range of major global currencies, as US Dollar (USD) remained relatively stable, with a buying rate of Rs287.1 and selling at Rs. 287.6, reflecting minor variation amid globally steady greenback.

UK Pound (GBP) continues to hold strong, trading at Rs. 390.1 for buying and Rs. 394.1 for selling, maintaining its position as one of the highest-valued currencies in the market.

Euro (EUR) remains strong in the market, buying at Rs. 335.6 and selling at Rs. 339.1, reflecting minor appreciation against the rupee. Similarly, the Swiss Franc (CHF) was recorded at Rs. 353.73 for buying and Rs. 356.48 for selling.

Currency Name Buying  Selling 
US Dollar 287.10 287.60
Euro 335.60 339.10
British Pound Sterling 390.10 394.10
UAE Dirham 78.30 79.00
Saudi Riyal 76.60 77.20
Australian Dollar 187.60 192.60
Bahraini Dinar 759.75 769.75
Canadian Dollar 210.10 215.10
Chinese Yuan 39.19 39.59
Danish Krone 44.27 44.67
Hong Kong Dollar 35.93 36.28
Indian Rupee 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen 1.93 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar 927.65 939.65
Malaysian Ringgit 66.30 66.90
New Zealand Dollar 168.86 170.86
Norwegian Krone 27.94 28.24
Omani Riyal 744.50 754.50
Qatari Riyal 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar 221.85 226.85
Swedish Krona 29.69 29.99
Swiss Franc 353.73 356.48
Thai Baht 8.57 8.72
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now