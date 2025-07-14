Currency Rates in Pakistan Today: US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal Update 14 July 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market saw tweaks across range of major global currencies, as US Dollar (USD) remained relatively stable, with a buying rate of Rs287.1 and selling at Rs. 287.6, reflecting minor variation amid globally steady greenback.

UK Pound (GBP) continues to hold strong, trading at Rs. 390.1 for buying and Rs. 394.1 for selling, maintaining its position as one of the highest-valued currencies in the market.

Euro (EUR) remains strong in the market, buying at Rs. 335.6 and selling at Rs. 339.1, reflecting minor appreciation against the rupee. Similarly, the Swiss Franc (CHF) was recorded at Rs. 353.73 for buying and Rs. 356.48 for selling.