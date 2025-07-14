Revolt within PTI as five lawmakers expelled over defiance on Constitutional Vote

ISLAMABAD – Another show of defiant in beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ as five MNAs have been expelled for supporting 26th Amendment.

Imran Khan led party took stern measures against brazen act of betrayal during crucial vote on the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The decision, announced via a hard-hitting notification by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, names Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Zahoor Qureshi, Usman Ali, Mubarak Zeb, and Ilyas Chaudhry as the lawmakers shown the door.

The dramatic move comes after five MNAs voted in favor of the amendment on October 21, 2024, openly defying the party’s official directive to reject it — a decision that has rocked the PTI from within.“This is a direct violation of party unity, principles, and the oath these individuals took. Their actions are nothing short of disloyalty,” Barrister Gohar declared.

Adding fuel to the fire, two of the expelled MNAs — Khichi and Mubarak Zeb — currently hold key positions in the federal cabinet, raising serious questions about fractures within the ruling elite.

Despite being issued show-cause notices, none of the MNAs responded, leading to what PTI insiders describe as an “unforgivable breach of trust”

As internal party drama unfolds, PTI has simultaneously declared a nationwide protest campaign, with top leadership calling it a “do or die” struggle against the current regime.

Speaking in Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur delivered a fiery address, stating:

“We are not backing down. This is the final battle. In 90 days, we will shake the foundations of this government!”

He was joined by prominent PTI figures including Salman Akram Raja, as the party pledged to mobilize millions and push back against what they describe as a “system rigged against justice and democracy.”

Despite facing immense legal and personal pressures, Imran Khan has reportedly made it clear he is still ready for dialogue — but only for the sake of Pakistan.