Day of Arafat concludes as Hajj climaxes

MAKKAH – Millions of pilgrims from all over the world, including women and children wearing Ihram, entered the Nimrah Mosque on Tuesday.

The Arafat Square was filled with the sounds of "Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik" and "La ilaha il allah" throughout the day.

Following the Zuhr and Asr prayers, pilgrims hugged each other after listening to the sermon given by Shaikh Muhammad Yusuf bin Saeed from Nimrah Mosque.

With this, "Arafat", one of the most significant part of Hajj, was concluded. The entire area was crowded with pilgrims and whiteness could be seen everywhere in Arafat.

Pilgrims were seen praying on the last night of the Day of Arafah. Every person's eyes were filled with tears as they bowed to Allah, confessed to their sins and asked for forgiveness.

Pakistani pilgrims, including President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and his family, prayed for political stability, economic growth and peace in Pakistan.

Despite extreme heat, pilgrims spent the entire Day of Arafat exploring various areas of the holy place.

On Jabal e Rehmat, there was a huge rush. At dusk, tens of millions of pilgrims departed from the Arafat for Muzdalifah, where they will gather stones for Rami (throwing stones at Satan).

Pilgrims will spend the night in Muzdalifah under the open sky and depart for Mina and then go for Tawaf of the Kaaba. After this, they will remove their Ihram.

Pilgrims will spend three days in camps at Mina.