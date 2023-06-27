Day of Arafat concludes as Hajj climaxes

MAKKAH – Millions of pilgrims from all over the world, including women and children wearing Ihram, entered the Nimrah Mosque on Tuesday.
The Arafat Square was filled with the sounds of "Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik" and "La ilaha il allah" throughout the day.
Following the Zuhr and Asr prayers, pilgrims hugged each other after listening to the sermon given by Shaikh Muhammad Yusuf bin Saeed from Nimrah Mosque.
With this, "Arafat", one of the most significant part of Hajj, was concluded. The entire area was crowded with pilgrims and whiteness could be seen everywhere in Arafat.
Pilgrims were seen praying on the last night of the Day of Arafah. Every person's eyes were filled with tears as they bowed to Allah, confessed to their sins and asked for forgiveness.
Pakistani pilgrims, including President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and his family, prayed for political stability, economic growth and peace in Pakistan.
Despite extreme heat, pilgrims spent the entire Day of Arafat exploring various areas of the holy place.
On Jabal e Rehmat, there was a huge rush. At dusk, tens of millions of pilgrims departed from the Arafat for Muzdalifah, where they will gather stones for Rami (throwing stones at Satan).
Pilgrims will spend the night in Muzdalifah under the open sky and depart for Mina and then go for Tawaf of the Kaaba. After this, they will remove their Ihram.
Pilgrims will spend three days in camps at Mina.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.
As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.