Search

Pakistan

Day of Arafat concludes as Hajj climaxes

Web Desk 11:21 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
Day of Arafat concludes as Hajj climaxes

MAKKAH – Millions of pilgrims from all over the world, including women and children wearing Ihram, entered the Nimrah Mosque on Tuesday.

The Arafat Square was filled with the sounds of "Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik" and "La ilaha il allah" throughout the day.

Following the Zuhr and Asr prayers, pilgrims hugged each other after listening to the sermon given by Shaikh Muhammad Yusuf bin Saeed from Nimrah Mosque. 

With this, "Arafat", one of the most significant part of Hajj, was concluded. The entire area was crowded with pilgrims and whiteness could be seen everywhere in Arafat.

Pilgrims were seen praying on the last night of the Day of Arafah. Every person's eyes were filled with tears as they bowed to Allah, confessed to their sins and asked for forgiveness.

Pakistani pilgrims, including President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and his family, prayed for political stability, economic growth and peace in Pakistan.

Despite extreme heat, pilgrims spent the entire Day of Arafat exploring various areas of the holy place.

On Jabal e Rehmat, there was a huge rush. At dusk, tens of millions of pilgrims departed from the Arafat for Muzdalifah, where they will gather stones for Rami (throwing stones at Satan).

Pilgrims will spend the night in Muzdalifah under the open sky and depart for Mina and then go for Tawaf of the Kaaba. After this, they will remove their Ihram.

Pilgrims will spend three days in camps at Mina.

Hajj: A Step-by-Step Guide

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Hajj: A Step-by-Step Guide

09:45 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

President Arif Alvi arrives in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

11:29 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

Hajj 2023 begins in severe Saudi heat

11:50 AM | 25 Jun, 2023

Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam to perform Hajj

10:40 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

With only one foot, Pakistani pilgrim sets foot in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

11:49 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Punjab announces four-day holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

10:45 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s special athletes back home with 80 medals including 11 ...

12:21 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th June 2023

09:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee records slight gains against dollar on fresh hopes of IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.

As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: