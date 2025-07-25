Four young sisters drown while playing near stream in Balochistan’s Dukki

DUKKI – Tragedy struck in the Dukki district of Balochistan as four young girls from the same family drowned while playing along the bank of a stream.

According to Levies officials, the incident occurred when the children accompanied their parents to the riverside near Quetta for laundry. While the parents were busy washing clothes, the girls—aged between five and eleven—were playing nearby and accidentally fell into the water, where they were swept away by the current.

A joint search operation involving local rescue teams and residents led to the recovery of all four bodies the following day.

Authorities have ruled out foul play, terming the heartbreaking incident an accident. The tragedy has left the local community in deep grief, with widespread condolences extended to the grieving family.