SITE President Alvi urges stronger coordination between Police, Industrial Community

KARACHI – SITE Association of Industry President Ahmed Azeem Alvi called for stronger, institutionalized coordination between Karachi Police and industrial community to effectively address persistent issues of law enforcement, traffic congestion, and social challenges in the SITE area.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with Additional IG Karachi Police Javed A. Odho, who visited the SITE Association along with senior police officials, Alvi stressed sustainable progress in industrial zones requires close and ongoing collaboration between law enforcement and business stakeholders.

Additional Inspector General Karachi Police Javed A. Odho said about 470 police personnel will join the team soon. Karachi Police is working on long term solutions to maintain law & order in the city. He has also offered coordination between District Keamari and District Central administrations to resolve long persistent traffic jam issue in SITE area from Siraj Kassam Teli flyover to Nazimabad underpass.

He was speaking as the Chief Guest on the occasion of his visit to SITE Association of Industry. He was accompanied by high officials of his department.

Additional IG Karachi Police said that to keep coordination is very important to do jobs effectively. He appreciated business community for rendering selfless services for the country and mentioned that issues of business community are taken up on priority by him. Speaking on traffic related issues, Additional IG Karachi Police said that it is a difficult job and the defy from the public is problematic. There is need to promote culture of respect between Police and Citizens.

Informing members of the Association on Safe City Project (SCP), the Additional IG Karachi Police said that proper size number plates are necessary for this project. The system will detect duplicate / fake number plates. After implementation of SCP, the number of traffic challans are likely to rise beyond 20,000 and the same shall be delivered directly to the residential addresses. We have suggested the government to allow 15% out of challan amount for Traffic Police rewards. He invited business community to come forward and bring more buses like red buses by making consortium as this sector has potential and take part in the philanthropic job of rehabilitation of drug addicts which is fast becoming a challenging job.

Replying to the query of Tariq Yousuf, the Additional IG Karachi Police said that SCP will also identify weapons displays on Vigo Dalas. He advised owners of heavy vehicles and trucks to must install side panels, CCTV cameras and Trackers in every vehicle and mentioned that plying of heavy traffic on Lyari Expressway and Shahrah-e-Bhutto is also under consideration. He directed the concerned office to ensure availability of a Lifter and tow-truck near Siraj Kassam Teli flyover during rush hours i.e. from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh on this occasion appreciated the good behaviour of traffic police and stressed the need of working on sustainable solutions of the issues being discussed. He mentioned that due to one vehicle going out of order at the Siraj Kassam Teli flyover during rush hours, the entire traffic disturbs and requested to revive availability of one Lifter near the bridge to remove the said vehicle immediately.

Former Chairman Tariq Yousuf stressed the need for implementation on traffic rules and take action against violator. He also drew attention of the Additional IG Karachi Police towards display of arms on Vigo Dalas and requested for necessary action.

Former Chairman Majyd Aziz on this occasion, said that Helmets for Bikers should be the priority. He suggested not to allow entry without helmet from all Entry/Exit points of SITE. He added that due to negative perception of SITE area, the diplomats are reluctant to visit SITE Association of Industry and also highlighted activities of so-called labour leaders in SITE area.

SVP Khalid Riaz said that decline in crime rate shows that police’s check & balance system is working well. He said that shifting of Maripur truck stand is still pending and mentioned that out of 24000 police personnel, 14000 have been deputed on security duty and requested the Additional IG Karachi Police to look into the matter.

Chairman Law & Order Abdul Hadi gave detailed briefing on law & order related matters and said that crime rate in SITE is decreasing which shows that police team of SITE area is performing well under the leadership of Mr. Odho. He requested not to transfer police personnel from SITE-A and SITE-B Police Stations frequently and give them time to perform even better. He suggested that unlike from other cities, Operation and Investigation perform separately in Karachi whereas there should be one team of operation & investigation. He also highlighted other issues which included removal of soft encroachments, traffic jam at Nazimabad, Gulbai and Rasheedabad as well as on Maripur Road. He requested the Additional IG Karachi Police to exempt ‘Nafri’ of SITE PS-A and SITE PS-B from VIP movement duty and also suggested to revive Feedback Form from complainants to improve performance of police.