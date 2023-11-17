  

Search

PakistanWorld

Canadian man convicted of murdering Pakistani family in Ontario

Web Desk
11:17 AM | 17 Nov, 2023
Canadian man convicted of murdering Pakistani family in Ontario
Source: File photo

Nathaniel Veltman, a Canadian man, has been found guilty of murdering four members of the Pakistani family in Ontario, by deliberately running them over with his car on June 6, 2021.

However, the jury’s decision did not specify if his actions were motivated by terrorism.

This case marked the first instance where Canada’s terrorism laws were presented in a first-degree murder trial before a jury. The verdict, reached in less than six hours, was delivered by a 12-person jury, whose deliberations remain confidential under Canadian law.

The Afzaal family, consisting of Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Salman’s mother Talat Afzaal, 74, were fatally attacked. Their nine-year-old son survived but sustained serious injuries.

The courtroom in Windsor’s Superior Courthouse was filled as the guilty verdict was announced, evoking emotional responses from spectators, particularly members of London’s Muslim community and friends of the Afzaals.

Speaking outside the courtroom, the Afzaal family’s relatives expressed that while the verdict couldn’t bring their loved ones back, it did provide some comfort. They emphasized the need for ongoing efforts to combat hatred in all its forms in Canada.

Tabinda Bukhari, speaking on behalf of the family, stated, “This wasn’t just a crime against the Muslim community, but rather, an attack against the safety and security of all Canadians.”

The National Council of Muslims (NCCM) expressed relief that justice had been served and highlighted the profound impact the incident had on the Canadian Muslim community.

Prosecution and defense agreed that Veltman was indeed driving the vehicle that day. Despite pleading not guilty and citing mental illness, evidence revealed Veltman’s consumption of far-right and anti-Muslim content online, along with a document found by the police post-arrest.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:41 AM | 17 Nov, 2023

Controversial Canadian-Indian businessman Sri Ram Tumuluri arrested ...

05:00 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Who is this Pakistani-American woman Anila Ali, and what's she doing ...

12:34 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistani forces kill four militants, including one high value target ...

08:20 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after rare catch

11:15 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Pakistani teacher wins $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2023

09:42 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Pakistani court suspends media regulators’ ban against airing Imran ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Vivian Richards' daughter hits back at Ramiz Raja for laughing at ‘racist’ joke

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 17 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 17, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check out today’s forex rates

Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.1 290.15
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.4 80.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.31 771.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.76 40.16
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.83 37.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.71 941.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.39 26.69
Omani Riyal OMR 747.43 755.43
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.99 79.69
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.39
Swiss Franc CHF 324.3 326.8
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold rates 17 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 November 2023

On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.

Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: