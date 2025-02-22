Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Torkham Border Closed By Pakistan Amid Border Tensions With Afghan Taliban

ISLAMABAD – Key border crossing of Torkham which connects KP to Afghanistan’s Nangarhar, remained shut down over the weekend amid tensions between border forces of the two sides.

Reports by international media said Pakistan restricted all movement in and out of the region near torkham border which is busiest port of entry and is a major transporting site.

As the crossing between the two sides remain non-operational, Foreign Office is yet to share details about the official closure.

Meanwhile, Afghan Taliban told nations to avoid Torkham route until further notice, saying no communication had been provided by Pakistani officials about the move.

As tensions continue unabated due to cross border attacks and rise in insurgency, shutdown is expected to cause significant disruption to trade and daily travel.

The recent closure comes after rounds of hostality between Pakistani border forces and Taliban fighters, largely focused on the construction of security posts. Cross-border clashes continue to dent the ties after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

The situation adds to an already tense environment along the shared border, which has long been a point of contention for both nations.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

