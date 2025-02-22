Pattan NGO Chief’s house sealed in Pakistan after Electoral Fraud Allegations

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Pakistan’s capital sealed office of Pattan, while the house of its chief has been raided after NGO shared a report about alleged rigging in the last general elections.

Pattan’s office in Sector F-15 of capital was shut down while the residence of chief Sarwar Bari also came on radar after of a report accusing widespread rigging in the February 2024 elections.

Bari, who is UK, called it the aftermath of eye-opening report about fraud and manipulation in 2024 Elections. The court order cited NGO’s dissolution in 2019, claiming it was operating illegally.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned the action, calling it an act of intimidation. Pattan has called for a public inquiry into the elections, which took place amid a crackdown on Khan’s party and allegations of military influence.

Pattan shared a report, raising concerns about general elections of February 8, publishing a report titled “War on Voters?” The report called for the formation of an inquiry commission to investigate alleged electoral rigging. It specifically urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action on allegations made by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattah, who publicly accused the ECP chief and a former senior judge of complicity in the alleged rigging.

The sealing of Pattan’s office comes amidst heightened tensions over electoral transparency and the ongoing scrutiny of the election process in Pakistan.