Pakistan Army chief celebrates Eid with troops in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR - Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir toured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visiting North Waziristan, Miranshah, and Spinwam, spending Eid with the trrops.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Asim Munir, the Army Chief, visited North Waziristan, Miranshah, and Spinwam to celebrate Eid with the soldiers.

Starting with Eid prayers, General Asim Munir prayed for Pakistan's enduring stability and prosperity, acknowledging the soldiers' unwavering commitment and services to the nation while extending heartfelt Eid greetings to the troops.

General Asim Munir was briefed on operational readiness and the current security situation, with special emphasis on security measures along the Pak-Afghan border.

Expressing his desire for the promotion of peace and stability, General Asim Munir emphasized the significant contributions made towards national development, stating that peace and stability are the fruits of the sacrifices of our martyrs, providing a conducive environment for societal and economic progress.

Emphasizing the adverse impact of terrorism upon development, COAS underscored the collective imperative to safeguard the hard-earned peace. He urged all stakeholders, especially the local populace, to remain vigilant against adversarial elements seeking to destabilize the region.

"Maintain unwavering focus on your professional duties in service to the nation," COAS concluded.

Prior to his arrival, the Corps Commander Peshawar warmly welcomed him.