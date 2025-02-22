Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Ben Duckett sets New Champions Trophy record with blazing 165 against Australia

LAHORE – English power hitter Ben Duckett showcased his A-game by scoring an incredible 165 runs, setting the record for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history.

The 30-year-old guided his team to a commanding total of 351/8 in the Group B match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. After being put in to bat by Australia’s captain Steve Smith, England faced early setbacks.

Openers Phil Salt (10) and Jamie Smith (15) were dismissed in quick succession, with both catches taken by Alex Carey. However, the experienced duo of Duckett and Joe Root came together to steady the ship. The pair added a remarkable 158 runs for the third wicket, with Root contributing 68 runs before falling to Adam Zampa in the 31st over.

Ben Duckett remained in full flow, with his composure approach countering Australia’s spin attack. He surpassed the previous record for the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history and continued to build partnerships with Harry Brook, who was dismissed for just 3, and Jos Buttler (21). Duckett’s knock of 165 was finally ended in the 48th over by Marnus Labuschagne, but not before he had firmly set England on track for a huge total.

In the final overs, England added valuable runs, taking their score to 351/8. Australia’s bowlers, led by Ben Dwarshuis, who took 3 wickets for 66, struggled to make a breakthrough as Duckett dominated the innings.

Brief Scores: England 351/8 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 165, Joe Root 68; Ben Dwarshuis 3-66, Marnus Labuschagne 2-44, Adam Zampa 2-64) vs Australia.

With Duckett’s scintillating performance, England set Australia a massive target and will look to defend their total as they aim to maintain their strong start in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

 

