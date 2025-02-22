Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM Shehbaz Sharif set for key Central Asia visit to boost trade and connectivity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to undertake a significant visit to Central Asia next week, with scheduled visits to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to strengthen economic and strategic ties.

According to the Foreign Office, preparations for the visit have been finalized. The Prime Minister will commence his tour with a two-day visit to Azerbaijan on February 24, followed by a two-day visit to Uzbekistan on February 25 and 26.

The visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in energy, defense, connectivity, transport, trade, and investment. Several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements are expected to be signed during the meetings.

In Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is anticipated to finalize trade and investment agreements worth $2 billion. He will also engage with leading Azerbaijani business figures and company executives in Baku. Additionally, he will hold meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and other key leaders to discuss economic collaboration and regional security.

A pivotal agenda item for both visits is the Trans-Afghan Railway Corridor, a strategic project aimed at enhancing regional connectivity by linking Central and South Asia through rail networks.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister is expected to hold discussions with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov on trade, transport, and regional partnerships.

This visit is seen as a significant step towards bolstering Pakistan’s economic ties with Central Asia, fostering trade routes, and enhancing strategic partnerships in the region.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

