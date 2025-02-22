Sugar price hits Rs 165 per kg as government struggles to control costs

The price of sugar in Pakistan has surged by Rs 23.42 per kilogram over the past 12 weeks, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The commodity, which was previously priced at Rs 131.85 per kg, has now reached Rs 155.27 per kg, with rates soaring as high as Rs 165 per kg in some cities.

Consumers in Islamabad and Peshawar are bearing the highest cost, purchasing sugar at Rs 165 per kg, while in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, and Karachi, the price has climbed to Rs 160 per kg. Meanwhile, Quetta, Sialkot, and Khuzdar are witnessing sugar prices of Rs 160, Rs 158, and Rs 158 per kg, respectively. In cities like Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur, sugar is being sold for Rs 155 per kg.

Amid the price surge, the federal government has announced a plan to provide sugar at Rs 130 per kg during Ramadan. Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has directed provincial authorities to establish sugar stalls at the municipal council level to ensure a steady supply at the subsidized rate.

However, reports suggest that the government has struggled to negotiate a price reduction with sugar millers, who argue that the actual cost per kg stands at Rs 170. The millers have proposed the removal of the 18% General Sales Tax (GST) on sugar, stating that this is the only way prices can be reduced by Rs 25 per kg.

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, consumers remain concerned about further price hikes, while the government faces mounting pressure to curb inflation and stabilize essential commodity prices.