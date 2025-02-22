Champions Trophy 2025: Australia becomes first team to successfully chase 350+ in ICC ODI events

In a thrilling contest at the ICC Champions Trophy, Australia created history by successfully chasing down a daunting target of 352 runs set by England, marking a new milestone in the history of ICC ODI events. This victory not only gave Australia a 5-wicket win over England but also made them the first team in ICC One-Day events to successfully chase a target of over 350 runs.

England’s Innings:

England posted an impressive total of 351/8 in their allotted 50 overs. The highlight of their innings was a brilliant 165-run performance by Ben Duckett. His innings was the cornerstone of England’s total, which included 3 sixes and 17 fours. Joe Root also contributed 68 runs, helping England to set a competitive target.

Australia’s Record-Breaking Chase:

Australia’s chase was a remarkable feat. Despite losing two wickets early on, Australia managed to chase down the challenging target in just 47.3 overs, losing 5 wickets in the process. Josh Inglis played an unforgettable innings, scoring a match-winning 120 runs from 86 balls, which included 6 sixes and 8 fours. Inglis’ performance not only guided Australia to victory but also ensured they became the first team in Champions Trophy history to successfully chase down a target of more than 350 runs.

Historical Significance:

This victory saw Australia making history in multiple ways. They became the first team to chase a target above 350 in any ICC One-Day tournament. Prior to this, no team had successfully chased such a high target in ICC events. The total runs scored in this match, 707, also set a new record for the highest combined score in a Champions Trophy match, surpassing the previous record of 643 runs set between India and Sri Lanka in 2017.

Record in ODI History:

This victory also marked Australia’s second-largest successful chase in ODI history. The first came in 2019 when they successfully chased down a 359-run target against India, proving that Australia’s batting strength can take on any challenge in the world of One-Day cricket.

With this historic win, Australia has not only moved ahead in the Champions Trophy but also set a new benchmark for future ODI contests.