New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against South Africa in Tri-Nation Series

LAHORE – Confident New Zealand decided to field first after winning the toss, sending South Africa to bat in second game of Tri Nation series being held at Gaddafi Stadium.

The game follows Kiwis victory over Pakistan, in series opener over the weekend. As the two teams gear up for an exciting contest, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if South Africa can set a competitive total for New Zealand to chase.

After beating hosts on the same ground, Black Caps kicked on high note, showcasing strong batting and effective spin bowling. However, they face injury setbacks, with Rachin Ravindra ruled out after being struck on the forehead, and Lockie Ferguson’s injury may delay his recovery for the Champions Trophy.

South Africa fielded largely domestic squad but is using this series to assess conditions ahead of the Champions Trophy. The only day match of the series at Gaddafi Stadium offers favorable conditions for batting, with spinners likely to play a significant role.

New Zealand vs South Africa Squad

New Zealand  Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Jason Smith, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Mihali Mpongwana, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ethan Bosch, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand defeats Pakistan by 78 runs in the first match of the Tri-Nation series

 

 

 

