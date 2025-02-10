Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Trump reveals plan to buy Gaza, invites Gulf countries to rebuild war-ravaged land

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump once again made headlines with his bold statements of US taking control of Gaza, as he wooed Middle Eastern nations to redevelop the war-torn region.

In his interaction with reporters, Donald Trump outlined his vision to develop Gaza in coming years, ensuring that Palestinian resistance group Hamas would not be allowed to return. He proposed that the US would take charge and invite other Middle Eastern countries to assist with the rebuilding process.

Calling Gaza as a “demolition site,” he suggested that the region would be leveled out in major collaboration, and proposed that displaced Palestinians could be housed in other countries. His remarks come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement as two proposed transforming Gaza into a new site.

As Israel appreciated the plan, calling it a revolutionary, creative vision that could bring so-called peace, several countries raised concerns about Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from their homes. Hamas strongly condemned Trump’s remarks, calling them “absurd” and insisting that Gaza is not a property that can be bought or sold but is a vital part of Palestinian territory.

Several regional leaders, including key Arab nations, have also rejected the plan, criticizing it as a departure from decades of US foreign policy and a violation of Palestinian sovereignty. The backlash further intensified, with critics labeling the proposal as a misguided attempt to treat a humanitarian crisis as a business venture.

The plan is expected to be a key topic of discussion in Trump’s upcoming meeting with the King of Jordan, where regional leaders are likely to express their concerns. Washington is using proposal to push for broader discussions, encouraging other regional powers to bring their own solutions to the table.

Despite strong opposition, Donald Trump administration remains determined to move forward with its plans for Gaza.

‘Pakistan stands with Palestinians,’ FO reacts to Trump’s Gaza takeover proposal

