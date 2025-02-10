Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Metro Bus Service partially suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad amid Lawyers Protest

Metro Bus Service Partially Suspended In Rawalpindi Islamabad Amid Lawyers Protest

ISLAMABAD – Commuters in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing trouble as metro bus service has been temporarily stopped amid a lawyers’ protest in the capital.

Lawyer bodies are staging a protest against Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) meeting, which was convened to pick eight new Supreme Court judges today.

Local officials said the metro bus route from Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station to the Secretariat and from Rawalpindi Saddar Station to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station will remain non-operational. The decision to limit the service is being implemented for security purposes in light of the protests.

JCP meeting, scheduled for today, will focus on elevating senior judges from the high courts to the Supreme Court. The session is expected to choose two judges from the Islamabad and Sindh High Courts, along with one from the Balochistan and Peshawar High Courts. However, there have been calls to delay the meeting until a ruling is made on petitions challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

All Eyes on Judicial Commission’s Meeting to pick New Supreme Court Judges

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today, 10 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1
Euro EUR 290 292.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.25 308
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Feb-2025/kmc-announces-free-parking-at-all-its-sites-in-karachi

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search