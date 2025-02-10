Metro Bus Service partially suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad amid Lawyers Protest

ISLAMABAD – Commuters in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing trouble as metro bus service has been temporarily stopped amid a lawyers’ protest in the capital.

Lawyer bodies are staging a protest against Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) meeting, which was convened to pick eight new Supreme Court judges today.

Local officials said the metro bus route from Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station to the Secretariat and from Rawalpindi Saddar Station to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station will remain non-operational. The decision to limit the service is being implemented for security purposes in light of the protests.

JCP meeting, scheduled for today, will focus on elevating senior judges from the high courts to the Supreme Court. The session is expected to choose two judges from the Islamabad and Sindh High Courts, along with one from the Balochistan and Peshawar High Courts. However, there have been calls to delay the meeting until a ruling is made on petitions challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment.