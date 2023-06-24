LAHORE – Pakistan Railways is the national, state-owned railway company, which provides affordable services to people in various cities of the country including multiple ways to book tickets for trains.

The conventional way is to visit the railway stations or nearby sub-offices to book the tickets.

With modernisation, the railways is now offering multiple sources to passengers to book their tickets without visiting any office or station.

How to book train ticket online in Pakistan?

Passengers can book their tickets by visiting www.pakrail.gov.pk with an e-ticketing system anytime right from their homes.

At first, a user need to make a log in to proceed with the booking. After getting logged in, passengers will search for the train and select a suitable seat. Later, they will have to making payment through their debit or credit card and mobile account to confirm the seat.

Mobile App

You can also download the Pakistan Railways application on your mobile phone from Google Play Store for online ticket booking of trains.