Pakistan Railways announces 33% cut in fare of all trains on Eidul Adha

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has slashed 33 percent discount on fares of all trains running across the country on the three days of Eidul Adha.

The discount will be given from June 29 to July 1 at reservation offices and stations and it will be available on classes, including economy class, AC Parlor, AC Sleeper, AC Business and AC Standard.

The announcement was shared by the railways on Twitter.

رعایت کا اطلاق پاکستان ریلوے کے تحت چلائی جانے والی تمام مسافر ٹرینوں پر ہو گا۔ pic.twitter.com/m3twv6rnCd — Ministry of Railways, Govt of Pakistan (@RailwaysGovPk) June 24, 2023

Pakistan Railways has decided to operate three special trains to facilitate passengers on the eve of Eidul Adha.

A notification issued by Pakistan Railways said the first eid train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar on Monday.

The second train from Karachi to Lahore will start its journey on Tuesday, while the third special eid train will run from Lahore for Karachi on 3rd of next month after Eidul Adha.