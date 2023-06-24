Longer power cuts in Pakistan as electricity shortfall reaches 6516MW

LAHORE – The duration of power loadshedding in different areas of Pakistan was increased up to ten hours as shortfall reached 6,516 megawatts.

Reports said the demand for electricity peaked at 28,000 MW against the available supply of 21,484 MW.

Currently, the hydro power generation stands at 7,037MW, 956 MW from government-owned thermal power plants, 8,900 MW from private sector power plants, 1,119 MW from wind power plants, 120 MW from solar power plants, and 3,164 MW from nuclear power plants.

Meanwhile, very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, while dust raising and gusty winds are likely over plain areas during the next twelve hours, said Met Office in a statement.

However, dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected in Northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North/East Balochistan and Kashmir.

It said prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period.