Search

PakistanTop News

Longer power cuts in Pakistan as electricity shortfall reaches 6516MW

Web Desk 02:14 PM | 24 Jun, 2023
Longer power cuts in Pakistan as electricity shortfall reaches 6516MW
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The duration of power loadshedding in different areas of Pakistan was increased up to ten hours as shortfall reached 6,516 megawatts.

Reports said the demand for electricity peaked at 28,000 MW against the available supply of 21,484 MW.

Currently, the hydro power generation stands at 7,037MW, 956 MW from government-owned thermal power plants, 8,900 MW from private sector power plants, 1,119 MW from wind power plants, 120 MW from solar power plants, and 3,164 MW from nuclear power plants.

Meanwhile, very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, while dust raising and gusty winds are likely over plain areas during the next twelve hours, said Met Office in a statement.

However, dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected in Northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North/East Balochistan and Kashmir.

It said prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period.

NEPRA reduces electricity price for Karachi consumers

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan Railways announces 33% cut in fare of all trains on Eidul Adha

01:37 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Pakistan-IMF talks likely to see breakthrough

01:26 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Pakistan registers most expensive vehicle against Rs90lacs tax in Punjab

11:28 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

WAPDA, Al Maktoum's private office partner for mega solar, Hydro projects in Pakistan

11:04 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Pakistan’s former religious minister Noorul Haq Qadri booked in sedition case

10:14 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Zong 4G, PAGE join hands to empower girls' education in Pakistan

08:12 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

How long dependents can receive pensions after death of govt ...

04:34 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023

09:04 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.42 942.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: