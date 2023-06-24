Accountability court acquits Nawaz Sharif in plots allotment case

LAHORE – An accountability court on Saturday acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the plots allotment reference case.

Accountability Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the legal team of the PML-N supremo.

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer argued that the reference was made against his client with bad intentions as he had not role in the allotment of land in Lahore’s Johar Town area.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that the former premier illegally allotted 54 plots each measuring one-kanal situated in Block-H, Johar Town when he was chief minister of Punjab.

It alleged the accused caused a loss of Rs143m to national exchequer through allotment of the land in violation of the exemption policy.