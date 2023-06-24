Accountability court acquits Nawaz Sharif in plots allotment case

LAHORE – An accountability court on Saturday acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the plots allotment reference case.
Accountability Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the legal team of the PML-N supremo.
Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer argued that the reference was made against his client with bad intentions as he had not role in the allotment of land in Lahore’s Johar Town area.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that the former premier illegally allotted 54 plots each measuring one-kanal situated in Block-H, Johar Town when he was chief minister of Punjab.
It alleged the accused caused a loss of Rs143m to national exchequer through allotment of the land in violation of the exemption policy.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.27
|771.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.42
|942.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.86
|753.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
