Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam to perform Hajj

ISLAMABAD – The daughter of former premier and PML-N Chief Organizer has left for Dubai where she will meet his father who is coming from the United Kingdom.

Media reports suggest that Nawaz Sharif, her daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members are all set to perform Hajj this year, the annual pilgrimage set to be held on June 26.

Sharifs will celebrate Eid-ul Adha in Kingdom together and then leave for the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is already in London after wrapping up his visit to France where he attended the Paris Summit.

Nawaz Sharif is likely to return to Pakistan in July next month, sources within the ruling party confirmed on Friday.

All necessary arrangements would be finalized for his trip, the former premier is scheduled to lead his party election campaign as the country braces for general elections.