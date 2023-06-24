Pakistan registers most expensive vehicle against Rs90lacs tax in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab Excise and taxation department has registered the most expensive vehicle in the history of the region with a whopping price tag of Rs170 million.
A receipt issued by Excise and Taxation Department revealed that the owner paid Rs9,110,656 in total taxes as the total price of the vehicle was Rs172,687,000.
The above-mentioned price was paid for the luxury SUV Range Rover known for cutting-edge technology, and off-road capabilities.
The With-holding tax was Rs62,500, the Transfer fee was Rs3,000 Registration was Rs6,907,480, the Number plate fee was Rs2,000, the Automated registration card fee was over Rs500 and the Registration number price paid epay was 1.30 lac.
Excise further charged Rs10,000 against income tax, Capital value tax was Rs1.70 lac, and Motor vehicles tax was Rs4,375, registration number fee was Rs525,000, and the total price was Rs9,110,656 in taxes which was paid on June 20, 2023.
Meanwhile, the owner of the vehicle remains unknown due to privacy; this is not the first such case as earlier a car enthusiast paid Rs50lac in taxes to register a vehicle.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.27
|771.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.42
|942.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.86
|753.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
