Search

PakistanTop News

Nawaz Sharif gets right to challenge disqualification as President Alvi approves SC review of judgements bill

01:59 PM | 29 May, 2023
Nawaz Sharif gets right to challenge disqualification as President Alvi approves SC review of judgements bill
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023, granting right to appeal in suo motu cases. 

The bill was approved by the president on Friday, it was revealed by Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan as the Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed hearing on petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against April 4 rule regarding holding of elections in Punjab. 

The bill has now turned into a law that will provide former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen with right to file an appeal against his disqualification. 

In July 2017, the top court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister of the country in a suo motu case instigated by the “Panama Papers” leaks, related to alleged corruption during his previous two terms in office.

In July 2018, the apex court disqualified Tareen for being dishonest under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of Representation of People Act (ROPA).

Earlier this year, the National Assembly and Senate passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023.

The bill aims at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

Expressing his remarks during the Senate session, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had alluded to Article 188 of the constitution saying it empowers the Supreme Court subject to the provision of any Act of Majlis-e-Shoora and any rules made by the Supreme Court, to review any judgment pronounced or any order made by it. He said the latest legislation is procedural in nature.

He said the bill had been formulated in accordance with the spirit of Article 188 of the constitution.

National Assembly approves bill empowering SC to review judgments in suo motu cases

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

SC adjourns elections review case as judgements review bill becomes law

03:15 PM | 29 May, 2023

Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets top US body’s nod for brain chip trial on humans

05:57 PM | 27 May, 2023

World Bank approves $213m for flood-affected communities of Balochistan

01:29 PM | 26 May, 2023

PTI's Karachi president Aftab Siddiqui, former MNA from Swabi quit party

09:01 PM | 21 May, 2023

NAB clears Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana housing scandal

11:32 AM | 20 May, 2023

Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sana among top political, military leaders on ‘hit list’ of TTP

12:52 PM | 20 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Health experts demand evidence-based tobacco control measures

01:18 AM | 30 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th May, 2023

09:04 AM | 29 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 29, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 29 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Karachi PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Islamabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Peshawar PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Quetta PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Sialkot PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Attock PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Gujranwala PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Jehlum PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Multan PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Bahawalpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Gujrat PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Nawabshah PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Chakwal PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Hyderabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Nowshehra PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Sargodha PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Faisalabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505
Mirpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,505

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: