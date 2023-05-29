Nawaz Sharif gets right to challenge disqualification as President Alvi approves SC review of judgements bill

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023, granting right to appeal in suo motu cases.

The bill was approved by the president on Friday, it was revealed by Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan as the Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed hearing on petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against April 4 rule regarding holding of elections in Punjab.

The bill has now turned into a law that will provide former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen with right to file an appeal against his disqualification.

In July 2017, the top court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister of the country in a suo motu case instigated by the “Panama Papers” leaks, related to alleged corruption during his previous two terms in office.

In July 2018, the apex court disqualified Tareen for being dishonest under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of Representation of People Act (ROPA).

Earlier this year, the National Assembly and Senate passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023.

The bill aims at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

Expressing his remarks during the Senate session, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had alluded to Article 188 of the constitution saying it empowers the Supreme Court subject to the provision of any Act of Majlis-e-Shoora and any rules made by the Supreme Court, to review any judgment pronounced or any order made by it. He said the latest legislation is procedural in nature.

He said the bill had been formulated in accordance with the spirit of Article 188 of the constitution.