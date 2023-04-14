National Assembly approves bill empowering SC to review judgments in suo motu cases

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Friday approved the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023 that aims at strengthening the top court in the exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders issued in the suo motu cases.
The bill was tabled by PML-N leader Shaza Fatima as the government and judiciary are on the collision road over snap elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that legislation was the prerogative of the parliament which has never interfered in the affairs of other institutions. He said the bill will facilitate the litigants and also empower the judiciary.
Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir also backed the new legislation, saying it did not infringe upon the independence of judiciary. He said, “Through this legislation, we want to ensure that there is greater transparency in the procedures of the apex court”.
Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the government wanted to strengthen the hands of the judiciary so that the people could get speedy justice. He said parliament is the mother democracy, Radio Pakistan reported.
He also welcomed the remarks made by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir during an in-camera briefing on security situation regarding this house as well as the office of the Prime Minister. He stressed that the parliament has never trespassed in the territory of other institutions and “we will also not allow trespassing in our institution”.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|215
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
