National Assembly approves bill empowering SC to review judgments in suo motu cases

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Friday approved the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023 that aims at strengthening the top court in the exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders issued in the suo motu cases.

The bill was tabled by PML-N leader Shaza Fatima as the government and judiciary are on the collision road over snap elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that legislation was the prerogative of the parliament which has never interfered in the affairs of other institutions. He said the bill will facilitate the litigants and also empower the judiciary.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir also backed the new legislation, saying it did not infringe upon the independence of judiciary. He said, “Through this legislation, we want to ensure that there is greater transparency in the procedures of the apex court”.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the government wanted to strengthen the hands of the judiciary so that the people could get speedy justice. He said parliament is the mother democracy, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also welcomed the remarks made by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir during an in-camera briefing on security situation regarding this house as well as the office of the Prime Minister. He stressed that the parliament has never trespassed in the territory of other institutions and “we will also not allow trespassing in our institution”.