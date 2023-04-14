Search

Atif Aslam wins hearts with sweet gesture

08:43 PM | 14 Apr, 2023
Atif Aslam wins hearts with sweet gesture
Source: Instagram
Pakistan has a limited number of superstars who have a massive fan base both locally and internationally, and Atif Aslam is undoubtedly one of them.

Known for his soulful voice, Atif has successfully transitioned from being just a singer to an actor as well. He has made a name for himself not just in Pakistan, but also in Bollywood, where he has delivered hit after hit.

What sets Atif apart from his peers is his reputation as a humble and down-to-earth celebrity. Unlike many other stars, Atif has managed to avoid getting embroiled in any controversies or spats, and he prefers to keep his personal life private.

On social media, he only shares pictures of his beautiful family and his work, never indulging in any unnecessary showboating.

Atif's spiritual side is something he rarely talks about, but it is a significant part of his persona. He is known to be a deeply religious person, but he never flaunts his prayers or his ibadah, choosing instead to keep it to himself.

Recently, Atif was spotted doing a good deed outside a hospital. In a video shared by a doctor from the hospital, Atif is seen distributing ration bags among people. What's impressive is that he did this anonymously, without any fanfare or media coverage.

The doctor, Syed Mannan Mazhar, recognized Atif from his frequent drives past the clinic. When he checked the CCTV footage, he found out that it was indeed Atif who had come and distributed the ration bags himself.

Atif's generosity is something to be admired, and his willingness to do good without any expectation of recognition is a true reflection of his character. It is no wonder that he is regarded as the ultimate unproblematic king and continues to have a massive fan following worldwide.

On the work front, Atif's recent singles include Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah for drama serial Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan.

