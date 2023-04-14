Atif Aslam wins hearts with sweet gesture

Pakistan has a limited number of superstars who have a massive fan base both locally and internationally, and Atif Aslam is undoubtedly one of them.
Known for his soulful voice, Atif has successfully transitioned from being just a singer to an actor as well. He has made a name for himself not just in Pakistan, but also in Bollywood, where he has delivered hit after hit.
What sets Atif apart from his peers is his reputation as a humble and down-to-earth celebrity. Unlike many other stars, Atif has managed to avoid getting embroiled in any controversies or spats, and he prefers to keep his personal life private.
On social media, he only shares pictures of his beautiful family and his work, never indulging in any unnecessary showboating.
Atif's spiritual side is something he rarely talks about, but it is a significant part of his persona. He is known to be a deeply religious person, but he never flaunts his prayers or his ibadah, choosing instead to keep it to himself.
Recently, Atif was spotted doing a good deed outside a hospital. In a video shared by a doctor from the hospital, Atif is seen distributing ration bags among people. What's impressive is that he did this anonymously, without any fanfare or media coverage.
The doctor, Syed Mannan Mazhar, recognized Atif from his frequent drives past the clinic. When he checked the CCTV footage, he found out that it was indeed Atif who had come and distributed the ration bags himself.
Atif's generosity is something to be admired, and his willingness to do good without any expectation of recognition is a true reflection of his character. It is no wonder that he is regarded as the ultimate unproblematic king and continues to have a massive fan following worldwide.
On the work front, Atif's recent singles include Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah for drama serial Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|215
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.