Honey Singh set to appear on Shehnaaz Gill’s Desi Vibes

Web Desk 09:20 PM | 14 Apr, 2023
Honey Singh set to appear on Shehnaaz Gill’s Desi Vibes
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss contestant and actor, has been keeping busy with the promotions of her much-awaited Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Alongside this, she has also been dedicating time to her talk show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, where she has been interviewing a range of celebrities. Recently, she shot with her spiritual guide BK Shivani, and now she has also shot with Punjabi rapper Honey Singh.

Sharing pictures with the rapper on social media, Shehnaaz expressed her excitement about working with India's OG rapper, calling him a true legend.

She also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her talk show, where the paparazzi present there asked her when she would invite Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film. Shehnaaz responded by saying that she didn't know but that, for the time being, Honey Singh was with her to promote his album 3.0.

Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill premiered in November 2022, with Rajkummar Rao as the first guest on the show. Since then, a host of celebrities have appeared on the show and shared some fun anecdotes. The show is streamed on Shehnaaz's YouTube channel and has been receiving positive responses from her fans.

On the work front, Gill is eagerly awaiting the release of her debut Bollywood movie with Salman Khan, which has generated significant buzz among her fans. Moreover, she is all set to star in Sajid Khan's upcoming film 100%, alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. As the star continues to rise in Bollywood, her fans are excited to see what she has in store for them next.

