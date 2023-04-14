Honey Singh set to appear on Shehnaaz Gill’s Desi Vibes

Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss contestant and actor, has been keeping busy with the promotions of her much-awaited Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Alongside this, she has also been dedicating time to her talk show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, where she has been interviewing a range of celebrities. Recently, she shot with her spiritual guide BK Shivani, and now she has also shot with Punjabi rapper Honey Singh.
Sharing pictures with the rapper on social media, Shehnaaz expressed her excitement about working with India's OG rapper, calling him a true legend.
She also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her talk show, where the paparazzi present there asked her when she would invite Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film. Shehnaaz responded by saying that she didn't know but that, for the time being, Honey Singh was with her to promote his album 3.0.
Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill premiered in November 2022, with Rajkummar Rao as the first guest on the show. Since then, a host of celebrities have appeared on the show and shared some fun anecdotes. The show is streamed on Shehnaaz's YouTube channel and has been receiving positive responses from her fans.
On the work front, Gill is eagerly awaiting the release of her debut Bollywood movie with Salman Khan, which has generated significant buzz among her fans. Moreover, she is all set to star in Sajid Khan's upcoming film 100%, alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. As the star continues to rise in Bollywood, her fans are excited to see what she has in store for them next.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|215
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
