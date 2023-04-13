Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan's number when offered 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' role

Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way since her Bigg Boss stint, and her journey is an inspiration to many.
It came as no surprise when she was offered a role in the upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, Shehnaaz recently revealed that when Salman called her for the part, she had inadvertently blocked his number.
In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where the film's team was present, the Honsla Rakh star made the shocking revelation.
She shared that she was in Amritsar when she received calls from an unknown number. Not wanting to entertain calls from unknown numbers, she blocked it, only to be later informed that it was Salman Khan trying to reach her. She immediately unblocked him and called him back, where he offered her the film.
At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz opened up about her experience of working on the film and thanked Salman for trusting her with the role.
She revealed that she was rejected when she went to shoot her first music video, and the crew did not want to shoot with her. She was heartbroken and cried a lot at home. However, her mother told her that one day, she would be in a Salman Khan film, and the superstar gave her that chance.
Joining Salman and Shehnaaz on The Kapil Sharma Show were the other cast members, including Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Sukhbir. The film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will be released in theatres on April 21, and fans can't wait to see Shehnaaz's performance on the big screen.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.15
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
