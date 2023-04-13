Search

Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan's number when offered 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' role

11:00 PM | 13 Apr, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan's number when offered 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' role
Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way since her Bigg Boss stint, and her journey is an inspiration to many. 

It came as no surprise when she was offered a role in the upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, Shehnaaz recently revealed that when Salman called her for the part, she had inadvertently blocked his number.

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where the film's team was present, the Honsla Rakh star made the shocking revelation.

She shared that she was in Amritsar when she received calls from an unknown number. Not wanting to entertain calls from unknown numbers, she blocked it, only to be later informed that it was Salman Khan trying to reach her. She immediately unblocked him and called him back, where he offered her the film.

Kapil Sharma shares his life journey on Shehnaaz Gill show

At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz opened up about her experience of working on the film and thanked Salman for trusting her with the role.

She revealed that she was rejected when she went to shoot her first music video, and the crew did not want to shoot with her. She was heartbroken and cried a lot at home. However, her mother told her that one day, she would be in a Salman Khan film, and the superstar gave her that chance.

Joining Salman and Shehnaaz on The Kapil Sharma Show were the other cast members, including Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Sukhbir. The film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will be released in theatres on April 21, and fans can't wait to see Shehnaaz's performance on the big screen.

Shehnaaz Gill's dating life: Salman Khan' advice, and her potential new boyfriend rumors

