Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming gesture towards special need guests goes viral

Fahad Mustafa, a well-known television personality and the mastermind behind the highly popular game show Jeeto Pakistan on ARY Digital, has captured the hearts of many with his compassionate and empathetic interactions with the audience.

Aired on April 7, the Ramadan special edition of the show, titled Jeeto Pakistan League, featured a heartwarming exchange between Mustafa and a young girl named Amna, who had a disability.

Jeeto Pakistan is famous for offering various prizes to its participants, including bikes, cars, gold, and plots in housing schemes. In one of the games, participants choose a box that may or may not contain a prize.

In the viral video that has taken the internet by storm, Amna can be seen winning a plot worth Rs900,000. However, what truly makes the interaction special is the way Mustafa treated the girl. He not only patiently guided her through the game but also kept reminding her to make the right choice and cheered her on throughout the process.

Social media has been abuzz with praise for Mustafa's kind gesture, with many hailing him as a role model for others.

Ushna Shah took to her Instagram story commending the heartwarming act with th ecaption "Alhumdullilah! Best. Show. Ever."

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the cricketer and former captain of Pakistan's national team, along with renowned actor Mahira Khan, expressed their admiration for the Actor in Law star's actions.

It's heartening to see how a small act of kindness can go a long way in making someone's day, and in this case, it has warmed the hearts of millions of people around the world.

As the 39-year-old continues to receive praise, a new clip from the April 11 episode surfaced, featuring Al-Noor, an elderly man who is deaf and communicates through sign language, participating in the same game on Mustafa's show.

With the assistance of Al-Noor's daughter as a translator, Mustafa made the elderly man feel immensely welcome on his show, despite his disability. Throughout the game, the host hugged and kissed Al-Noor multiple times to express his affection, making the man feel valued and appreciated.

Mustafa went above and beyond to ensure that Al-Noor could participate in the game comfortably. He even allowed him to open two boxes instead of the customary one, and on his first attempt, Al-Noor won a bike.

Overjoyed, he sat on the bike while Mustafa pretended to ride it, a common occurrence on the show. Later, the man revealed that he watches the host's films and follows his work, upon which Mustafa kissed the participant's cheek as a gesture of gratitude.

Here's how fans are reacting to these gestures:

On the work front, after the success of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mustafa will be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga.