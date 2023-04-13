Search

Lifestyle

Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming gesture towards special need guests goes viral

Web Desk 11:19 PM | 13 Apr, 2023
Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming gesture towards special need guests goes viral
Source: Instagram

Fahad Mustafa, a well-known television personality and the mastermind behind the highly popular game show Jeeto Pakistan on ARY Digital, has captured the hearts of many with his compassionate and empathetic interactions with the audience.

Aired on April 7, the Ramadan special edition of the show, titled Jeeto Pakistan League, featured a heartwarming exchange between Mustafa and a young girl named Amna, who had a disability.

Jeeto Pakistan is famous for offering various prizes to its participants, including bikes, cars, gold, and plots in housing schemes. In one of the games, participants choose a box that may or may not contain a prize.

In the viral video that has taken the internet by storm, Amna can be seen winning a plot worth Rs900,000. However, what truly makes the interaction special is the way Mustafa treated the girl. He not only patiently guided her through the game but also kept reminding her to make the right choice and cheered her on throughout the process.

Social media has been abuzz with praise for Mustafa's kind gesture, with many hailing him as a role model for others.

Ushna Shah took to her Instagram story commending the heartwarming act with th ecaption "Alhumdullilah! Best. Show. Ever."

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the cricketer and former captain of Pakistan's national team, along with renowned actor Mahira Khan, expressed their admiration for the Actor in Law star's actions.

 It's heartening to see how a small act of kindness can go a long way in making someone's day, and in this case, it has warmed the hearts of millions of people around the world.

As the 39-year-old continues to receive praise, a new clip from the April 11 episode surfaced, featuring Al-Noor, an elderly man who is deaf and communicates through sign language, participating in the same game on Mustafa's show.

With the assistance of Al-Noor's daughter as a translator, Mustafa made the elderly man feel immensely welcome on his show, despite his disability. Throughout the game, the host hugged and kissed Al-Noor multiple times to express his affection, making the man feel valued and appreciated.

Mustafa went above and beyond to ensure that Al-Noor could participate in the game comfortably. He even allowed him to open two boxes instead of the customary one, and on his first attempt, Al-Noor won a bike.

Overjoyed, he sat on the bike while Mustafa pretended to ride it, a common occurrence on the show. Later, the man revealed that he watches the host's films and follows his work, upon which Mustafa kissed the participant's cheek as a gesture of gratitude.

Here's how fans are reacting to these gestures:

On the work front, after the success of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mustafa will be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga.

From Sajal Aly to Fahad Mustafa, top Pakistani celebs grace Ushna Shah’s wedding

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Atif Aslam, Rahat’s performances at birthday bash of Mukesh Ambani’s son go viral

11:28 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Faysal Quraishi responds to criticism over viral video clip

07:23 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Mahira Khan leaves fans spellbound with new viral videos

11:32 AM | 8 Apr, 2023

Margot Robbie's Barbie: Here's the trailer, cast and everything you need to know

11:00 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal perform Umrah, share heartwarming pictures

02:00 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi announce their marriage in a heartwarming post

08:55 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Zara Noor Abbas turns heads with latest brand campaign photoshoot

11:57 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th April 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.15 295.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: