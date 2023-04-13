Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming gesture towards special need guests goes viral

Fahad Mustafa, a well-known television personality and the mastermind behind the highly popular game show Jeeto Pakistan on ARY Digital, has captured the hearts of many with his compassionate and empathetic interactions with the audience.
Aired on April 7, the Ramadan special edition of the show, titled Jeeto Pakistan League, featured a heartwarming exchange between Mustafa and a young girl named Amna, who had a disability.
Jeeto Pakistan is famous for offering various prizes to its participants, including bikes, cars, gold, and plots in housing schemes. In one of the games, participants choose a box that may or may not contain a prize.
In the viral video that has taken the internet by storm, Amna can be seen winning a plot worth Rs900,000. However, what truly makes the interaction special is the way Mustafa treated the girl. He not only patiently guided her through the game but also kept reminding her to make the right choice and cheered her on throughout the process.
so wholesome pic.twitter.com/MwOxmB4jiW— ????نور (@shutupnoor_) April 9, 2023
Social media has been abuzz with praise for Mustafa's kind gesture, with many hailing him as a role model for others.
Ushna Shah took to her Instagram story commending the heartwarming act with th ecaption "Alhumdullilah! Best. Show. Ever."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)
Sarfaraz Ahmed, the cricketer and former captain of Pakistan's national team, along with renowned actor Mahira Khan, expressed their admiration for the Actor in Law star's actions.
♥️♥️♥️???????????? @fahadmustafa26 you! https://t.co/wg61Pp3e9Z— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 12, 2023
@fahadmustafa26 bhai ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/L9hxYscaUw— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) April 13, 2023
It's heartening to see how a small act of kindness can go a long way in making someone's day, and in this case, it has warmed the hearts of millions of people around the world.
This is what Ramzan transmissions should be about.
Free of toxicity , inclusivity and just pure 24 karat gold https://t.co/T0UCQwQBnl— Faisal Gurmani (@FaisalGurmani21) April 13, 2023
My respect for Fahad has multiplied after Jeeto Pakistan. Even yesterday there was an old man who couldn't hear or speak and the way Fahad interacted with him was so heartwarming. #FahadMustafa https://t.co/UuDeO5opse— Ranssss (@ransss_sss) April 12, 2023
Idc what Fahad Mustafa does in his professional or personal life, but the guy is so kind and respectful towards the elderly, children, and differently abled, which absolutely warms my heart. It may seem the bare minimum, but it's a big thing and deserves respect and appreciation. https://t.co/nS1g32urFe— Fatima⁷~ (@itsFatimaahere) April 12, 2023
This is amazing!! The best part was how patient and kind Fahad Mustafa was with her throughout. Amidst all the negativity with certain actors stooping to their lowest, @fahadmustafa26 shows why he's a true superstar! Prayers for even more success for him. He truly deserves it! ???? https://t.co/3uoNJ6qkLv— Syed Zain Raza (@SydZainRaza) April 12, 2023
As the 39-year-old continues to receive praise, a new clip from the April 11 episode surfaced, featuring Al-Noor, an elderly man who is deaf and communicates through sign language, participating in the same game on Mustafa's show.
With the assistance of Al-Noor's daughter as a translator, Mustafa made the elderly man feel immensely welcome on his show, despite his disability. Throughout the game, the host hugged and kissed Al-Noor multiple times to express his affection, making the man feel valued and appreciated.
Fahad Mustafa did really with this uncle as well. https://t.co/466nzNplHg pic.twitter.com/KxVU6jjc1L— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) April 12, 2023
Mustafa went above and beyond to ensure that Al-Noor could participate in the game comfortably. He even allowed him to open two boxes instead of the customary one, and on his first attempt, Al-Noor won a bike.
Overjoyed, he sat on the bike while Mustafa pretended to ride it, a common occurrence on the show. Later, the man revealed that he watches the host's films and follows his work, upon which Mustafa kissed the participant's cheek as a gesture of gratitude.
Here's how fans are reacting to these gestures:
smiling at 10 am. v rare. https://t.co/1IhlDOLfYH— zerotonin (@shewolfffffff) April 13, 2023
Fahad Mustafa for PM everyone. https://t.co/XPyWIqZq9m— Shrouq (@shrouqtariq) April 12, 2023
This moment made my heart smile so much that I was crying throughout the whole thing. @fahadmustafa26 there’s a reason why you’re reigning in this industry via JP since the last 10 years! Khush rahain Fahad Bhai! ???? https://t.co/JUNojw6mho— رے عین (@RaboRamblings) April 12, 2023
On the work front, after the success of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Mustafa will be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga.
