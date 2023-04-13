Search

Zara Noor Abbas turns heads with latest brand campaign photoshoot

Noor Fatima 11:57 PM | 13 Apr, 2023
Source: Zara Noor Abbas (Instagram)

The triple threat of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, Zara Noor Abbas, is known for her immaculate sartorial choices, impeccable acting prowess, and occasional singing. Abbas, who has carved herself a niche in the industry, enjoys millions of fans perennially hungry for more of her iconic television series, but that's not the only thing that the Ehd e Wafa diva treats her admirers with.  

Having a knack for sharing rare glimpses of her life with her 5.9 million diehard fans, the Parey Hut Love diva took to Instagram to announce her latest brand campaign. Abbas announced that she will be working with a "sustainable fashion brand" while donning a sky-blue colored shirt paired with off-white trousers in the pictures. The Badshah Begum star kept her makeup minimal and her hair in beachy waves to give that summer glow.

"Being a part of a campaign for a sustainable fashion brand was quite the ‘ Feel good ‘ experience. Seeing how light and airy their designs were, I felt super comfortable. For me, Fashion can be a bit tiring but clothing like this is always a breeze." the 33-year-old diva wrote.

The post received more than 35k likes and hundreds of appreciative comments from social media users. 

On the work front, Abbas will next be seen in Haseeb Hassan's Aan. The actress is currently working in Jhoom.   

Zara Noor Abbas wins hearts with soulful voice in recent Instagram post

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

