Saeeda Imtiaz reveals the person who buys bold dresses for her

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saeeda Imtiaz used to set the pulses of her fans racing with her photos in bold dressing and flawless beauty.

Known for her role in the biography of former prime minister Imran Khan, she amassed admiration by playing the role of Jemima Khan.

Recently, she replied to questions asked by her fans in a session on Instagram. She also revealed who buys her bold dresses when a fan asked: “Ap chote kaprey pehnit ho apki mama kuch ni khti apko?”

She replied that absolutely not, adding that most of her shopping was done by her mother since day one.

“ Bilkul nahi…She has done most of my shopping since day one!! I’m her baby today and always. And for my older sister too!! A pampered child. I’m blessed with a beautiful supportive family!” read her answer.

For the unversed, Imtiaz is an American Pakistani. She began her acting career with Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend, in which she essayed the cricketer’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith. Imitiaz recently participated in Adnan Siddiqui’s reality show Tamasha Ghar.