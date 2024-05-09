Saeeda Imtiaz reveals the person who buys bold dresses for her

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saeeda Imtiaz used to set the pulses of her fans racing with her photos in bold dressing and flawless beauty.
Known for her role in the biography of former prime minister Imran Khan, she amassed admiration by playing the role of Jemima Khan.
Recently, she replied to questions asked by her fans in a session on Instagram. She also revealed who buys her bold dresses when a fan asked: “Ap chote kaprey pehnit ho apki mama kuch ni khti apko?”
She replied that absolutely not, adding that most of her shopping was done by her mother since day one.
“ Bilkul nahi…She has done most of my shopping since day one!! I’m her baby today and always. And for my older sister too!! A pampered child. I’m blessed with a beautiful supportive family!” read her answer.
For the unversed, Imtiaz is an American Pakistani. She began her acting career with Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend, in which she essayed the cricketer’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith. Imitiaz recently participated in Adnan Siddiqui’s reality show Tamasha Ghar.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.35
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.79
|748.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.99
|914.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.46
|169.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.06
|309.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
