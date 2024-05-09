Search

Lifestyle

Saeeda Imtiaz reveals the person who buys bold dresses for her

05:58 PM | 9 May, 2024
Saeeda Imtiaz reveals the person who buys bold dresses for her
Source: Social media

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saeeda Imtiaz used to set the pulses of her fans racing with her photos in bold dressing and flawless beauty.  

Known for her role in the biography of former prime minister Imran Khan, she amassed admiration by playing the role of Jemima Khan.

Recently, she replied to questions asked by her fans in a session on Instagram. She also revealed who buys her bold dresses when a fan asked: “Ap chote kaprey pehnit ho apki mama kuch ni khti apko?”

She replied that absolutely not, adding that most of her shopping was done by her mother since day one. 

“ Bilkul nahi…She has done most of my shopping since day one!! I’m her baby today and always. And for my older sister too!! A pampered child. I’m blessed with a beautiful supportive family!” read her answer. 

For the unversed, Imtiaz is an American Pakistani. She began her acting career with Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend, in which she essayed the cricketer’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith. Imitiaz recently participated in Adnan Siddiqui’s reality show Tamasha Ghar.

Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold video goes viral

Lifestyle

05:58 PM | 9 May, 2024

Saeeda Imtiaz reveals the person who buys bold dresses for her

01:10 PM | 9 May, 2024

Ranveer Singh dispels divorce rumours with Deepika Padukone

07:16 PM | 8 May, 2024

Mahira Khan sports nose pin in latest video, but what her mom says? 

04:29 PM | 8 May, 2024

Ranveer Singh deletes wedding photos from Instagram ahead of baby’s ...

01:34 PM | 8 May, 2024

Sonya Hussyn trolled for her bold look in new viral video

04:33 PM | 7 May, 2024

Top 5 looks from Met Gala 2024

Lifestyle

09:29 PM | 6 May, 2024

Dania Shah 'agrees to pay her lawyer Rs20m fee' in Aamir Liaquat ...

11:12 AM | 7 May, 2024

Anoushay Abbasi raises temperature with new bold pictures

04:20 PM | 7 May, 2024

Alia Bhatt stuns in Sabyasachi saree at Met Gala 2024

Advertisement

Latest

06:25 PM | 9 May, 2024

DHA Multan Unveils Pakistan's First 5-Star Golf Resort, Rumanza by Pearl-Continental

Gold & Silver

03:30 PM | 9 May, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 276.9 279.85
Euro EUR 295.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.35 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.79 748.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.99 914.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.46 169.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.06 309.56
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: