Imran Khan orders removal of Sher Afzal from core committee

Web Desk
06:23 PM | 9 May, 2024
Sher Afzal

RAWALPINDI - Omar Ayub, the General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has directed the removal of Sher Afzal Marwat from both the core committee and the political committee.

Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, Omar Ayub revealed that Imran Khan has ordered the issuance of a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat. He stated that Sher Afzal Marwat attempted to sabotage relations with the Saudi government.

Omar Ayub emphasized that PTI has shown great respect for Sher Afzal Marwat and cautioned him several times against violating party policies. PTI's founder has instructed to separate Sher Afzal Marwat from both the political and core committees, as he has damaged personal relations with the Saudi government, while PTI has excellent relations with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

He further added that Imran Khan has issued orders to remove Sher Afzal Marwat from both the core and political committees, with instructions for the political committee to take disciplinary action against him.

The PTI General Secretary mentioned that today they had a detailed meeting with PTI founder. PTI's founder assigned important responsibilities to Arif Alvi. They condemn the arrests of PTI workers by the Punjab government, and also condemn what happened with lawyers yesterday. I am the party's general secretary, but the founder PTI's authority is to make decisions. I was given the order to make him the leader of the opposition.

