Karachi Board announces inter supply 2023 results 

KARACHI – The Karachi Board of Intermediate Education on Thursday announced the results for the Intermediate Supplementary Examinations 2023.

The results cover various fields including Science Pre-Engineering, Science Pre-Medical, Science General, Commerce Regular, Commerce Private, Humanities Regular, Humanities Private, and Home Economics.

According to the announcement from the Karachi Board, students who took the supplementary exams can now access their results online. The board has also made it possible to inquire about the results through SMS services.

In the Science Pre-Engineering category, a significant percentage of students have successfully passed the supplementary exams, demonstrating their dedication and hard work.

Similarly, students in the Science Pre-Medical field have also performed commendably, reflecting their commitment to academic excellence.

Furthermore, candidates from the Commerce Regular and Commerce Private sectors have shown a strong understanding of their subjects by passing the supplementary exams with satisfactory results.

In the Humanities field, both Regular and Private students have shown resilience and determination, achieving positive outcomes in the supplementary examinations. Additionally, students specializing in Home Economics have also excelled in their respective subjects, highlighting their proficiency and skills.

The Karachi Board authorities have congratulated all successful candidates and encouraged those who did not pass this time to stay persistent and continue their efforts in future endeavors. They have also offered their support and guidance to students seeking further assistance or clarification regarding their results.