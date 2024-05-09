70-year-old man arrested for marrying sixth class student in Swat

MALAKAND – An elderly man was arrested for marrying an underage girl in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A worker of JUI-F revealed the details on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, where he also shared a video of the girl who can be heard explaining the incident.

The 13-year-old girl, while talking in Pashto language in the video, says she came back home from school on that day and was congratulated by the family members. “I started crying when I was told that a 70-year-old man will marry her,” the victim said.

However, locals took notice of the incident and made it viral on social media, prompting police to arrest the elderly groom, nikkah khawan and witnesses.

Reports said the groom, identified as Hanifa, had paid Rs1 million to the family of the girl for marriage.

An police official said that the groom, father of the girl and other suspects have been arrested in the case, adding that an investigation into the matter has also been launched.