New prices of roti and naan set in Karachi

KARACHI - Hassan Naqvi, the commissioner of Karachi has officially announced the new prices for roti and naan in the city, emphasizing strict enforcement against any violations.

According to the notification issued on Thursday, the price of a 120-gram naan has been fixed at Rs17.

Similarly, the price of a 100-gram chapati (roti) has been set at Rs12. The commissioner has instructed all tandoors to prominently display the price list to ensure transparency. Commissioner Naqvi has warned of stringent action against any individuals or establishments found violating these set prices.

This move aims to regulate and standardize the prices of these staple food items, ensuring affordability and fair practices across Karachi.