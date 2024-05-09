Tickets prices for Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match announced 

Ticket prices for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup cricket match, scheduled for June 9 at Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York, have been announced.
Prices for the match range from $175 to $400, equating to over 100,000 Pakistani rupees.
The stadium, which can seat 34,000 people, offers three ticket options: Standard, Standard Plus, and Premium.
Standard tickets are priced at $175, roughly Rs48,000 PKR.
Standard Plus tickets cost $300, about Rs83,000, and Premium tickets are available for $400, equivalent to Rs100,000.
Fans from Pakistan planning to travel to the USA for this high-stakes match should also account for accommodation costs.
Pakistan's cricket team, led by Babar Azam, will begin their T20 World Cup journey on June 6 against hosts USA in Dallas.
Following that, Pakistan will face Canada on June 11 in New York and conclude their group stage against Ireland in Florida on June 16.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.35
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.79
|748.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.99
|914.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.46
|169.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.06
|309.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
