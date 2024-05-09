Tickets prices for Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match announced 

Ticket prices for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup cricket match, scheduled for June 9 at Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York, have been announced.

Prices for the match range from $175 to $400, equating to over 100,000 Pakistani rupees.

The stadium, which can seat 34,000 people, offers three ticket options: Standard, Standard Plus, and Premium.

Standard tickets are priced at $175, roughly Rs48,000 PKR.

Standard Plus tickets cost $300, about Rs83,000, and Premium tickets are available for $400, equivalent to Rs100,000.

Fans from Pakistan planning to travel to the USA for this high-stakes match should also account for accommodation costs.

Pakistan's cricket team, led by Babar Azam, will begin their T20 World Cup journey on June 6 against hosts USA in Dallas.

Following that, Pakistan will face Canada on June 11 in New York and conclude their group stage against Ireland in Florida on June 16.