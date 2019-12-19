Pakistan, Sri Lanka 2nd Test cricket match in Karachi today

KARACHI - The second cricket Test of two-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka commences at National Stadium Karachi today (Thursday).

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan : Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya

Earlier, the first cricket Test between the two teams ended in a draw in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Umer Ahmed Bukhari visited the stadium and reviewed the security arrangements.