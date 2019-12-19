Pakistan, Sri Lanka 2nd Test cricket match in Karachi today
Web Desk
11:52 AM | 19 Dec, 2019
Pakistan, Sri Lanka 2nd Test cricket match in Karachi today
Share

KARACHI - The second cricket Test of two-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka commences at National Stadium Karachi today (Thursday).

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan : Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya

Earlier, the first cricket Test between the two teams ended in a draw in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Umer Ahmed Bukhari visited the stadium and reviewed the security arrangements.

More From This Category
Naseem Shah becomes youngest pacer to claim 5 ...
05:41 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in homecoming Test series
10:48 AM | 23 Dec, 2019
Pakistan's envoy to UK Zakaria congratulates ...
11:28 PM | 22 Dec, 2019
Azhar, Babar hit tons as Pakistan set Sri Lanka ...
04:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2019
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Abid Ali makes ...
05:18 PM | 21 Dec, 2019
Pakistani China Construction employees win awards ...
03:38 PM | 21 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr