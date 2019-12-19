Motorway sections closed due to dense fog in Punjab

LAHORE – Sections of motorway have been closed after ‎dense fog covered parts of Punjab on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to media reports, sections of motorway from Lahore to Khanqah Dogran (M2), Sheikhupura to Kot Sarwar (M2) and Lahore to Multan (M3) were closed due to very low visibility.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers and commuters to switch on fog lights while driving due to dense fog .

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.