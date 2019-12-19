Motorway sections closed due to dense fog in Punjab
Web Desk
12:12 PM | 19 Dec, 2019
Motorway sections closed due to dense fog in Punjab
Share

LAHORE – Sections of motorway have been closed after ‎dense fog covered parts of Punjab on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to media reports, sections of motorway from Lahore to Khanqah Dogran (M2), Sheikhupura to Kot Sarwar (M2) and Lahore to Multan (M3) were closed due to very low visibility.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers and commuters to switch on fog lights while driving due to dense fog .

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects US State Department's unilateral ...
10:40 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
Christian community celebrates Christmas with ...
09:50 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
Nation celebrates 144th birth anniversary of ...
09:07 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
NAB responds to Bilawal Bhutto's warning
11:14 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
LHC bench formed to hear Musharraf's petition ...
07:55 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Govt takes action against high prices of medicines
07:08 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr