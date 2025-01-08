Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistani cricket great Younis Khan joins Afghanistan as mentor for 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistani Cricket Great Younis Khan Joins Afghanistan As Mentor For 2025 Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani former cricketer turned coach Younis Khan takes on mentorship role for Afghanistan for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. His experience will be crucial for Afghanistan as they prepare for the flagship event.

Khan, who previously served as Afghan batting coach, was roped in as mentor for Afghanistan’s national team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed it, announcing that 47-year-old would join Afghan squad ahead of tournament, which is set to take place in Pakistan.

In a statement, Afghan Board officials saod the seasoned player and coach Younis Khan has been appointed as Mentor for Champions Trophy 2025. Khan will join Afghan squad before event starts in Pakistan.

Younis Khan, who once topped the batsman list, has an illustrious career, and scored over 10,000 runs in 118 Tests, also led Pakistan to their historic T20 World Cup.

After ending his prolific career, he held various coaching positions, including a brief stint as batting coach, and even worked with Peshawar Zalmi in PSL and recently served as head coach in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

