Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Is Neelam Muneer’s husband from Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin? Check new revelations here

Is Neelam Muneers Husband From Punjabs Mandi Bahauddin Check New Revelations Here

Actor Neelam Muneer’s wedding remained in limelight, particularly due to her husband, who was believed to an Emarati police officer, until recent revelations that stunned everyone.

Amid the online buzz, TV show host Nida Yasir sheds light on the growing rumors, confirming that Neelam’s husband, Mohammad Rashid, is not an Arab Sheikh. She congratulated duo on their marriage and praised Neelum as a talented and beautiful actress, with whom she and her husband, Yasir Nawaz, worked in several projects.

The speculation surrounding Neelam’s marriage to Mohammad Rashid, a Dubai-based cop, led many to assume she had married an Arab Sheikh. However, it was later revealed that Mohammad Rashid is an officer in the Dubai Police’s Crime Investigation Department. Nida went on to say that Rashid is originally from Punjab, Pakistan, and now resides in UAE.

Earlier, Daily Pakistan host Yasir Shami revealed that Mohammad Rashid works in CID department of the Dubai Police and that the couple’s wedding took place last month. Shami also revealed that Dubai police officers typically earn between 13,000 to 22,000 AED.

Who is Neelam Muneer’s husband? Know his name, profession, and other details

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175 177.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.75 206.75
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search