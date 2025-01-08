Is Neelam Muneer’s husband from Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin? Check new revelations here

Actor Neelam Muneer’s wedding remained in limelight, particularly due to her husband, who was believed to an Emarati police officer, until recent revelations that stunned everyone.

Amid the online buzz, TV show host Nida Yasir sheds light on the growing rumors, confirming that Neelam’s husband, Mohammad Rashid, is not an Arab Sheikh. She congratulated duo on their marriage and praised Neelum as a talented and beautiful actress, with whom she and her husband, Yasir Nawaz, worked in several projects.

The speculation surrounding Neelam’s marriage to Mohammad Rashid, a Dubai-based cop, led many to assume she had married an Arab Sheikh. However, it was later revealed that Mohammad Rashid is an officer in the Dubai Police’s Crime Investigation Department. Nida went on to say that Rashid is originally from Punjab, Pakistan, and now resides in UAE.

Earlier, Daily Pakistan host Yasir Shami revealed that Mohammad Rashid works in CID department of the Dubai Police and that the couple’s wedding took place last month. Shami also revealed that Dubai police officers typically earn between 13,000 to 22,000 AED.