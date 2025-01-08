Winter Holidays in Punjab schools to be extended after Jan 13 amid cold wave?

LAHORE – Winter break in schools of country’s most populated region Punjab is set to end and classes are about to start from next week, and it prompted rumours about holidays extension among parents and students.

It is to be clear that the School Education Department SED or any other authority hav not shared update about extension in winter holidays in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

As per existing schedule, all government run and private schools are set to reopen on January 13 (Monday). The winter break, which began on December 23, is officially scheduled to end on January 10. With the weekend (January 11 and 12) falling on Saturday and Sunday, the 20-day winter break is about to end.

Authorities are monitoring weather closely and will make a decision regarding any potential extension to the winter holidays based on current conditions in days to come.

As per the advisory, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry for most parts of the country, with dense fog and cold wave to persist in plain areas.

Met Office also predicted isolated rain in northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and surrounding hilly areas, while dense fog is likely to persist in Punjab, upper Sindh, and the plains KP.