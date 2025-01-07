Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Winter Vacations Extended for Classes 1-8 amid biting cold wave; details inside

NEW DELHI – Sigh of relief for young learners as schools up to class 8 in several districts, including Agra, Mathura, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow, will remain closed until January 14 in India.

Authorities in India decided to extend winter vacation amid recent cold wave, that makes conditions too harsh for students to physically attend school.

All schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain shut in Northern Indian region until January 14. In Lucknow, the closure will continue until January 11 2025.

Officials also issued directive to conduct online classes for classes 9 to 12, where holidays have not been declared, until January 11.

The cold wave, affected normal life in UP, New Delhi, and parts of Punjab, with people mostly staying indoors. NMet Department of India also forecast dense fog for the next few days, and temperatures are expected to dip as low as 6°C in some areas.

Has winter vacation in Punjab actually extended? 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

