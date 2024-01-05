Search

Has winter vacations in Punjab actually extended? 

09:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2024
Has winter vacations in Punjab actually extended? 
Source: File Photo

Social media users are currently sharing a notification that appears to be from Punjab's Higher Education Department, stating that the province's private and public institutions would have their winter vacation extended till January 14.

"The Punjab Higher Education Department has announced that all colleges, both public and private, will reopen on Monday, January 15, 2024, with classes continuing as usual for a full week," it reads. This announcement pertains to the extension of winter holiday for colleges in Punjab.

Nevertheless, the January 4 notification is actually fake.

Due to the fake notification's erroneous suggestion that winter break at Punjab colleges will be extended, parents, teachers, and students are all becoming confused.

The Higher Education Department (HED) published the most current notification on December 30, 2023, addressing the extending of winter vacation. 

Notification states that Punjab's colleges and universities, both public and private, would reopen on January 10, 2024.

HED Meeting

However, a consultation meeting was called by HED to extend the winter holidays in public and private educational institutions.

According to meeting minutes, these 4 proposals will be discussed in the meeting:

  • First proposal: School holidays up to primary school should be extended from January 9 to January 15
  • Second suggestion: Timing of school should be from 9am to 2 pm
  • Third suggestion: Only those students should be called to school who have their annual exams of ninth and tenth in March
  • Fourth suggestion: Winter vacation should be extended in all other classes
  • https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Dec-2023/winter-vacation-in-punjab-schools-extended-until-jan-9

