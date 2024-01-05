Search

Official ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match schedule

09:56 PM | 5 Jan, 2024
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Source: ICC

As groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were confirmed on Friday, a total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. 

According to the schedule officially issued by the ICC, ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York. The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

As many as 41 matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on 29 June.

The tournament will open on June 1 with co-hosts USA taking on neighbours Canada. Fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

The event is split up into four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eight phase of the tournament ahead of the knockout semi-finals and final.

Joining co-hosts USA in Group A are arch-rivals India and Pakistan, as well as Canada in their first appearance at the event as well as the European side Ireland.

Group B consists of the last two winners of the Men's T20 World Cup in England and Australia, with the pair to take on Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

The West Indies are placed into Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, while Group D sees South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal fixtured against each other.

09:56 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Official ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match schedule

